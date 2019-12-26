Greensboro Robert Allen Snuggs, Jr., 89, died Friday, December 20, 2019. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, December 30 at Lakeview Cemetery, 3600 O'Henry Blvd. Arrangements are by Forbis & Dick North Elm.

