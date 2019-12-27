GREENSBORO Robert Allen Snuggs, Jr., 89, died Friday, December 20, 2019. Graveside service is at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Snuggs Jr. Robert Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

