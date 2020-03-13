WINSTON-SALEM Brian M. Snipes, Sr., 49, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

