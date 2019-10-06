APRIL 21, 1931 - OCTOBER 4, 2019 MADISON, NC -Mary Frances Snider, age 88 passed away Friday October 4th, 2019 at Bellarose Nursing & Rehab in Garner, NC. A Funeral Service will be held 11 am Tuesday October 8th at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Shelton Family Cemetery in Sandy Ridge, NC. Mrs. Snider was born on April 21, 1931 in Rockingham County, NC to the late Carl Shelton and Mary Lou Smith Shelton. She worked for years in the insurance industry as an insurance agent and policy writer and was a member of The Episcopal Church Of The Messiah in Mayodan, NC. She loved her family dearly. Surviving are her sons William Snider, Jr. and wife Julia, Rolan Snider and wife Debbie, Eric Snider and wife Theresa, daughter Lou Snider Roland and husband Bill, fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death along with her parents are her husband William Snider and her brother Carl Shelton, Jr. Visitation will be held Monday evening October 7th at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel from 6 pm until 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Wake Co. or to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.