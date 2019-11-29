December 24, 1955 - November 20, 2019 Reverend Tony Ray Smitherman, a native of Winston-Salem, NC, was born on December 24, 1955. He was the sixth child of 8 children born to the late George Washington Smitherman, Sr. and the late Genella Smitherman. On Tuesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 63, Reverend Smitherman went home to be with the Lord. Reverend Smitherman was educated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System and graduated from East Forsyth High School. He attended North Carolina A&T State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He also attended Wright State University of Ohio, Business/Finance Graduate Program. He received his master of divinity degree from Trinity College and Theological Seminary in Newburgh, Indiana. Licensed to preach the gospel by the late Reverend Joseph R. Samuels, he was ordained as an associate minister through the Rowan Baptist Association. Reverend Smitherman continued to grow in the ministry under the direction of Reverend Dr. Cardes H. Brown of New Light Missionary Baptist Church who uplifted him with knowledge and wisdom and encouraged him to continue to serve as God had instructed. Reverend Smitherman then started Faith International Ministries, where he served as senior pastor. He also founded Genesis Center Incorporated, a faith-based nonprofit corporation, catering to the needs of families helping the spiritually lost and leading them to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smitherman; and brothers-in-law, Robert Brown and Craig Backman. Reverend Smitherman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His memories are cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Sandy Smitherman; his three children, Monteous Smitherman of Cleveland, OH, Dr. Keotia Smitherman-Jackson of Whitsett, NC, and Lia Smitherman of Greensboro, NC; seven grandchildren, Deziree', Christian, Aja, Trinton, Cameron, Aubree', and Ava; brother, George (Terri) Smitherman, Jr. of Owings Mill, MD; five sisters, Miriam (Theodore) Glenn of Ft. Washington, MD, Dr. Brenda (Charles) Cherry of Upper Marlboro, MD, Sharon Blue of Winston-Salem, NC, Vickie Brown of Charlotte, NC, and Kim Backman of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relative and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church-Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
