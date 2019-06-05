GREENSBORO Wanda Cruse Smith, 86, of Greensboro, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point. Born March 27, 1933, in Richmond, KY, she was the daughter of the late Floyd James Cruse and Nellie Isaacs Cruse, and sister of the late James Covington "Buddy" Cruse. Ms. Smith worked in customer service with Babies R Us, and was a member of Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Greensboro. She is survived by her son, Wyn Smith (Judi) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; daughters, Orena Murray (Mike) and Diane Smith, all of Greensboro; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Wanda loved to watch children, bake, play the piano and accordion, sing, direct the choir, listen to the Gaithers, and volunteer in ministry at a local nursing home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 4511 SE School Road in Greensboro, North Carolina. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
