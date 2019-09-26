JUNE 16, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Tony Smith of Asheboro, NC died Tuesday, September the twenty-fourth of the year two thousand and nineteen, year of our Lord. He was born to Gurney Lee Smith and Ida Caroline Swaim Smith on June the sixteenth of the year nineteen hundred and thirty-two in Yadkin County, one of eleven children. The family moved to Richmond County to farm tobacco when Tony was young. Having lost both parents at a very young age, Tony knew life would be a challenge. As a teenager he moved to Randolph County to work on a dairy farm. It was here that he met his surviving wife, Hilda Chloe Coble Smith of Asheboro. To them were born two children, the late Dr. Julia Gail Smith-Atkins of Asheboro, and Jeffrey Coble Smith of Asheboro. Tony and Hilda organized and operated Telfda Hosiery Corp. in Biscoe for over thirty years. He truly enjoyed the many employees over the years. In the meantime, his love of black Angus cattle grew to a full-time retirement hobby. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey Coble Smith and wife Donna Garner Smith of Asheboro, NC; grandchildren, Justin Taylor Smith, Nikki Smith Avelino and husband Aaron Avelino, Bill Randall Atkins II, and Colby Alexander Smith, He has two surviving sisters, Ruth Caudle of Greensboro, NC, and Ann M. Smith of Sarasota, FL, and one brother, Ray Smith and wife Sharon of Hardy, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Thelma, his brothers, Lee Roy, Ed, Bill, Juriel, Wayne, and Bobby, and daughter, Dr. Julia Gail Smith-Atkins. Funeral services will be Friday, September the twenty-seventh, of the year two thousand and nineteen at 3 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home in Asheboro, NC, with Dr. Gary Moger officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. before the funeral at Ridge. Interment will be at Union Grove Christian Church on Hwy. 13, Asheboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Christian School, 5449 Brookhaven Road, Ramseur, NC 27316, or Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204. Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com. Ridge Funeral Home 908 Albemarle Road, Asheboro, NC, 27203
