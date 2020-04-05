Thomas Lee Smith, 65, an incredible father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 due to a stroke. Tom was born in Gastonia, NC on June 9, 1954 to the late James Harding Smith and the late Jennie Warren Smith. He spent the majority of his childhood and adult life in Greensboro, NC. He graduated from Page High School in 1972 where he met his high school sweetheart, Melinda, at the age of 15. Tom and Melinda were married in 1976. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Lauren and Adelaide, who were the ultimate joys of his life. He embraced being a "girl dad" to the fullest, often going on shopping trips, talking about clothes, and watching chick flicks. Most recently, Tom welcomed two new granddaughters who were the lights of his life. Upon graduation from Page High School, Tom started working at the United States Postal Service where he dedicated nearly 39 years of service. Tom was a Postmaster until 2012 when he entered "retired life." He traded his suit and tie for a new uniform, flip-flops or cowboy boots. Tom had a gentle, patient heart and loved being with his family and friends. He was very warm and friendly with others, never one to judge. He appreciated the true joy of a happy hour and could often be found at the Elks Lodge, where he was a lifetime member. Tom had a heart for giving back to others and he served on the Elks Lodge's various outreach committees benefitting Veterans and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. He also enjoyed playing pool, golf, and sitting by the ocean. Tom was dearly loved and will be remembered by all that had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Smith; daughter, Lauren Jones and her husband, Thomas, of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Adelaide Aiken and her husband Tyler, of Statesville, NC; two granddaughters, Reagan Jones and Finley Aiken; brother, Mike Smith and his wife Donna; nephew Jason Smith and family, and niece, Kristen West and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either of the following: Greensboro Elks Lodge # 602, Veteran's Fund, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro, NC, 27408; Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405, or Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, New Building Fund, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC, 27455. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.