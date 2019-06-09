REIDSVILLE SUZANNE Murphy Smith, 88, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Maple Grove Health and Rehab in Greensboro. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00AM Monday, June 10, 2019, at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. A native of Reidsville, she was a daughter of the late Edward Thompson and Virginia Claudine Tate Murphy and had lived in Reidsville all of her life. She was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church and a retired cafeteria worker at Moss St. Elementary School. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by 3 husbands and 1 sister. Surviving is her son; Edward Medley (Debbie) of Reidsville, special step-daughter; Yvonne Williams (Mike) of GA, several step-children, 1 granddaughter; Joy Hicks Medley. The family will be at the home of her son. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
