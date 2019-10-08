OCTOBER 12, 1937 - OCTOBER 4, 2019 Sue Espenshade Smith died Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born October 12, 1937 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Paul and Irene Espenshade. She spent her early school years in Brazil where her father was a member of the U.S. attaché with the U. S. Army. After returning to the U.S., the family settled in Manassas, Virginia, where Sue attended school and graduated from Osbourn High School (1954). She then attended and graduated from the Southern Methodist University, Duke Physical Therapy School, and received a master's degree from New York University. While living in New York, she met Roy Smith, whom she married in Manassas in 1969. They have lived in Greensboro for the past 30 years. She worked for the Guilford County Schools as a physical therapist before retiring in 2000. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roy, and three sons, Peter of Carrboro, Daniel of Greensboro, and Kevin of Richmond, VA. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law Maria, two grandchildren, Desmond and Izabella, and sister Nancy Titus of Raleigh. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
