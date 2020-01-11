RUFFIN Steve Woodrow Smith, 79, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at Mayfield Baptist Church. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Mayfield Baptist Church
8936 NC Hwy 700
Ruffin, NC 27326
Jan 12
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
3:00PM
Mayfield Baptist Church
8936 NC Hwy 700
Ruffin, NC 27326
