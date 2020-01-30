April 13, 1934 - January 25, 2020 Mr. Wyndell Howard Smith, Sr., 85, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the evening. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Horizon Church of the Nazarene located at 4221 Randleman Rd. in Greensboro, NC. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Smith and Ollie Pace; brothers, Alfred and Terry Smith and sister, Mary Allen. Wyndell had a servant's heart and gave tirelessly in the Church of the Nazarene through music and teaching ministries. He loved to sing Gospel music and did so from an early age, during his time at Trevecca Nazarene University and for many years at the church he attended. He served as the president of the Greensboro chapter of the International Management Counsel, and retired from George C. Brown Cedar Plant after 40+ years of service. Wyndell never met a stranger and would do anything for anybody, especially for his family. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jessie Smith; children, Wyn Smith, Orena Murray, Diane Smith and Wendy Harden; step-children, Henry Sweeney, Jeffrey Sweeney, and Dwayne Sweeney; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters Laura Babbit, Judy Ross, Sonja Baker, and Susan Walker; brother Larry Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends whom he loved. The family will receive friends for a viewing on Saturday from 12:30-1:45 prior to the celebration of life service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trevecca Nazarene University. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
