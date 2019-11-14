SEPTEMBER 13, 1947 - NOVEMBER 11, 2019 Russell Edward "Russ" Smith, 72, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. A celebration of Russ' life will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with Rev. Eugene Dean officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Russ was born on September 13, 1947 in Kittanning, PA, a son to Homer Russell and Betty Warcholak Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Russ worked in retail sales for Bradley's, Alco, and K-Mart. Over his years in sales, Russ and his family moved across many states, having lived in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nebraska, Arkansas, Mississippi, and North Carolina. After moving to North Carolina, Russ owned and operated Cardinal Pest Control. He enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, and creating family photo keepsakes on his computer. He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Smith and sons, Jeremy and Scott Smith. Surviving are his loving wife of over 52 years, Susan Schuey Smith of the home; daughter, Julie Johnson and husband Michael of McLeansville; son, Justin Smith of Greensboro; grandson, Connor Johnson; mother, Betty Warcholak Smith of Greensboro; and sister, Karen Burns and husband Byrum of Greensboro. Online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.