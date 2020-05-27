September 9, 1933 - May 24, 2020 Robert Franklin "Bobby" Smith, 86, of Stoneville passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Adam Hughes and Rev. Brett Gardner officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, VA. The family will receive friends from 6 to8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mr. Smith will be available for viewing after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Bobby was born in Stokes County on September 9, 1933, a son of James Clayton Smith and Emma Gray Smith, both deceased. He was a retired truck driver with West Window Corp. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His friends and family thought of him as one of the kindest men they ever met and was never too busy for a story and a cup of coffee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Homie Smith, Herman Smith, Wade Smith and Sue Smith. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ruth Smith of the home; his sons, Robert Dale Smith and wife Angel of Stoneville, Curtis Lee Smith and wife Cheryl of Greensboro; his siblings, Dean Smith of Ridgeway, VA, Cleo Smith and wife Betsy of Lubbock, TX; his grandchildren, Chris Smith and wife Elizabeth, Sheree Bailey and husband Wayne, Matthew Lin Smith, Alex Smith and fiancé April, Danny Smith; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Bailey, Ainsley Smith, Braylon Bailey and Kellin Smith, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 84, Stoneville, NC 27048 or to Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church, 241 Smith Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
