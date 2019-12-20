Greensboro Percy Mayfield Smith, 68, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held following the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
