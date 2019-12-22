SMITH, PERCY MAYFIELD GREENSBORO- PERCY MAYFIELD Smith, 68, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Central Regional Hospital in Butner, North Carolina. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel with Elder Stevie Lowe officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn cemetery. Percy was born in Rockingham County to the late Lawrence and Annie Mae Welch Smith. He received an Associate Degree in Dental Technology from the Career Academy of Washington DC in 1970. He worked as a dental technician. Percy was a Retired US Army Veteran where he served as a military police officer. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Smith of Winston Salem, NC and sister Peggy Mack (Milton) of Silver springs, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd Ste. 200, Greensboro, NC 27409 in memory of Percy M. Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
