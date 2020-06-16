LIBERTY Paul Byron Smith, 91, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Graveside services, 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Fairview Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Tuesday from 12 to 5 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 17
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
2:00PM
Fairview Cemetery
239 S. Fayetteville St.
Liberty, NC 27298
