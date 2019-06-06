BROWNS SUMMIT Pastor Lloyd B. Smith, 89, of Browns Summit, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019, with his family by his side. Funeral will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Andrews Memorial Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Smith faithfully served as minister of Andrews Memorial Baptist Church in Greensboro for 49 years until his retirement in 2010. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy from 1945-1947. And he was employed with Asplundh Tree Company for more than twenty years. Along with his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his dear wife, Juanita Apple Smith of the home; children, Lewis B. Smith (Deborah) of Ruffin, NC, Teri Moss (Kenneth) and Debra Fenton (John), all of Browns Summit, Douglas Smith of Apex, and Joel Smith (Cherie) of Salisbury; along with eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Andrews Memorial Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Andrews Memorial Baptist Church, 2811 Lees Chapel Road, Browns Summit, NC 27214. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
