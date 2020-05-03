SEPTEMBER 15, 1915 - MAY 1, 2020 Opal Olivia Yarborough Smith passed away on May 1, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service will be planned for a future date at Lee's Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member. Opal was born in Guilford County on September 15, 1915 to Reuben Spencer Yarbrough and Myrtle Woods. She retired from Sears Roebuck Mail Order Facility on Lawndale Drive. Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Boyd Smith, daughter Janice Ballard, brothers J.C., Spencer, Virgil and sister Marjorie. Surviving Opal is son Michael and wife Marti and granddaughter Chelsea Crim and her husband Evan. Opal was 104 when she died, having lived a long and loving life. But living that long meant losing family and best friends along the way. Toward the end of her life, her family and friends were the wonderful people at Lee's Chapel UMC. They were the ones that loved her, prayed for her and kept her in their hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee's Chapel UMC, 2303 Lee's Chapel Rd., Greensboro 27405. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407
