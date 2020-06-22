GREENSBORO Brianna Nichole Smith Muhammad, 21, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1999 in Newark, NJ. She graduated from Weaver Academy and later attended North Carolina Central University. Survivors include mother, Nichole Smith; father, Rahman Muhammad; brother, Jabri Walker; grandparents, Muminah Muhammad, Sylvia Smith, Derrick Brooks (Gloria); great-grandmother, Edith McBride; aunt, Dorothy Hoover; other relatives and many friends. Public viewing will begin on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
