SEPTEMBER 14, 1941 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Louise Dennis Smith, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home at 2PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Louise was born on September 14, 1941 to the late John Grady Dennis and Lessie Maness Dennis in Guilford County. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco with over 30 years of service and attended Lawsonville Rd Baptist Church until her health declined. She was a servant to others and selflessly cared for her mother and husband for many years. She was a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant son, Todd Smith; brothers, John Dennis Jr. and Burley Dennis and sister, Dorothy Monroe She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Buddie James Smith; sister, Bobbie Cruthis as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
