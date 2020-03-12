DECEMBER 22, 1943 - FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Laura Elizabeth Smith of Waldorf, MD (previously of Mauldin, SC), died in the hospital in Clinton, MD after a brief illness at the age of 76. Laura was born in Greensboro, NC to LeRoy and Cherrie Alice (Moore) Smith. She was an alumni of Dudley HS and NCA&TSU (bachelor's and master's degrees). Laura was preceded in death by her father LeRoy Smith, Sr., her mother Cherrie Alice Smith, and her brother LeRoy Smith, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Jeffrey Feaster (Carolyn), Kristopher Feaster (Miyoshi), siblings Jerry Smith (Larnice), Willie Smith (Veronica), Eric Smith (Suzie), Jerome Smith, five granddaughters, Hayley, Kendall, Kristen, Miyan, and Lindsey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on March 14, 2020 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont Dr., Greensboro, NC at 2 p.m.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.