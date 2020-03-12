DECEMBER 22, 1943 - FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Laura Elizabeth Smith of Waldorf, MD (previously of Mauldin, SC), died in the hospital in Clinton, MD after a brief illness at the age of 76. Laura was born in Greensboro, NC to LeRoy and Cherrie Alice (Moore) Smith. She was an alumni of Dudley HS and NCA&TSU (bachelor's and master's degrees). Laura was preceded in death by her father LeRoy Smith, Sr., her mother Cherrie Alice Smith, and her brother LeRoy Smith, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Jeffrey Feaster (Carolyn), Kristopher Feaster (Miyoshi), siblings Jerry Smith (Larnice), Willie Smith (Veronica), Eric Smith (Suzie), Jerome Smith, five granddaughters, Hayley, Kendall, Kristen, Miyan, and Lindsey, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on March 14, 2020 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont Dr., Greensboro, NC at 2 p.m.

