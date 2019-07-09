GREENSBORO Kingmenmireseti Smith, 14, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Service will be Monday at 4 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services is in charge.
