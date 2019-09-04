Greensboro--Mr. Kato Douglas Smith, 70, died August 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hargett Funeral Home in Greensboro with family visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. A public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
