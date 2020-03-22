SMITH, JR., LATHROP (LAPE) PELOUBET JULY 24, 1920 - February 22, 2020 Lathrop (Lape) Peloubet Smith, Jr. (99), passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Elizabeth (Beth) Bender Smith (96); children Leslie S. Dent (Jonathan, deceased); Lathrop (Lath) P. Smith, III (Vicky) and son Lathrop P. Smith, IV; and Scott M. Smith (Kathy) and daughters Lindsey M. White (Ryan), and Rachel E. (Elle) Smith. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews to whom he was affectionately known as 'Uncle Bud'. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Smith Hepp. Lape was born in Buffalo, NY, on July 24, 1920. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business in 1942, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of his naval training he was assigned to the U.S.S. Black (DD-666) as Radar/Sonar Officer. He served on the Black in the Pacific and later, on shore, as a naval instructor in Pearl Harbor and Florida. Lape and Beth Married on June 12, 1945 at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in New York City. They returned to Buffalo after the war where Lape began a career with the Donner Hanna Coke Corp. and became the leader of Boy Scout Troop 38. Lape's long dedication to scouting was recognized by the Boy Scouts who honored him with the Silver Beaver Award and invited him to teach leadership skills at their Philmont Scout Ranch training facility in New Mexico. He also completed Scouting's Wood Badge Award leadership program. In 1964 the family moved to Reidsville, NC, where Lape continued his life as a devoted family man and community leader, as well as his ongoing career as a salesman. He was a very active member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church where he served as lay reader, Chalice Bearer and Eucharistic Lay Minister. He lived an exemplary Christian life and was a born-again believer. In his continuing commitment to scouting, he helped establish Boy Scout Troop 738 at St. Thomas'. He was an avid golfer until age 88. Lape was very gregarious and loved meeting, talking with, and teaching people wherever he went. Lape epitomized the Greatest Generation and will be much missed not only by his loving family, but also by the many friends he made and people he taught. A celebration of a Requiem Eucharist for Lape will be held at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, Reidsville, NC, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Thomas' Episcopal Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.