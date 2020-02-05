Glenn Thomas Smith, Jr. (Tom) was born on a Friday, November 13, 1942 in High Point, NC to Glenn Thomas Smith, Sr. and Edith (Underwood) Smith. He left us to return home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hinshaw United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church fellowship hall. Tom is survived by his wife, Charlene Wyrick Smith; his daughter, Karen Smith Orrell and her husband Jack Orrell; and by his daughter, Kelly Smith Nix and her husband, Dale Nix. His grandsons, Thomas Orrell and Will Nix, were the joy and loves of his life. He was so proud of them and all of his family. Their memories of good times and his love for them will remain in their hearts. Also surviving Tom is his sister, Cheryl McDaniel and her husband Don; and brother-in-law, Gary Wyrick and his wife June. Nieces, nephews and cousins held a special place in his heart. Tom was a member of the first class to graduate from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, NC in 1960. He graduated from High Point (College) University in 1964. High Point University basketball games were times of great fellowship with friends. He retired from Cross Company in 2006. Tom loved people. He was a friend to many and a gift to us all. As a long time member of Hinshaw United Methodist Church, he served his Lord in many ways. He enjoyed working with United Methodist Men and helping with their mission projects. He loved the fellowship of Hot Dog Tuesday. He enjoyed and appreciated his church family. He was active in his community and served through the Neighborhood Watch program. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hinshaw United Methodist Church, 4501 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407, or to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
