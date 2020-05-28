OCTOBER 7, 1961 - MAY 27, 2020 Dennis Eugene Smith, Jr., 58, died early morning on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a devoted husband, loving father, father-in-law and grandfather. He was a servant of God and stood confident in his never-wavering faith. He proudly served his country for 22 years in the US Army. He was someone you could trust and you could count on his word. He inspired so many. Even on his deathbed, those who only knew him for a short period of time came to share with the family how he impacted them in such a positive way. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Pastor Glen Garver and Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. (The funeral service will be available online at www.wilkersonfuneral.com). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. We want to remind you the importance of maintaining social distancing. If you are compromised with your health, please use your best judgment about your attendance. We would also encourage you to wear a mask to protect the family and yourselves. Dennis is survived by his wife Deborah Smith; daughter Jessica Mae Fischer and son-in-law Kevin and grandchildren Maximus and Gianna; mother Elaine Smith; father Dennis Smith, Sr.; sister Dawn Perry and husband Richard; brother Daniel Smith; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Veterans Bridge Home, 2200 East 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
