JANUARY 14, 1943 - SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 Joe Lee Smith, Sr., age 76, of Reidsville, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Gospel Baptist Church, 5945 North Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Joe was born January 14, 1943 in Stokes County. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Wells Smith of 58 years, his son, Joe (Johnny) L. Smith, Jr. and his daughter, Angela S. O'Bryant, and preceded by his son, Michael D. Smith. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Smith, and son-in-law, Michael K. O'Bryant; his grandchildren, Chelsea D. Smith, Garrison C. O'Bryant (wife Kelsie), Cassidy N. Smith, Taylor S. Baker (husband Phoenix), Heather E. Smith, Gerringer C. O'Bryant (wife Courteney), Garrett C. O'Bryant, and his soon-to-be great-grandchild, Gracelyn C. O'Bryant. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at his home in Reidsville, NC. The family requests that any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street 1118 N. Elm St.
