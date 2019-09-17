SMITH, JERRY DONALD JERRY DONALD SMITH, 71, OF Danville, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at SOVAH-Danville. Mr. Smith was born on September 10, 1948, in Danville, VA, a son of the late Oscar Lee Smith and Norma Reed Smith. He lived most of his life in Danville where he was a self-employed writer of prose and music. Mr. Smith is survived by his only brother, Dennis Smith (Rosemary) of High Point, NC and nephews, Alex and Matthew Smith (Katie). Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or by website at www.fellowshiphall.com. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Smith family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
