Janet W. Smith went to her Heavenly Home on May 31, 2019. Janet is survived by her son James, Karen Arron mother Betty Williams, brother Lenny (Vicky), sister Katie (Bill), grandson Corbin, nieces Shannon, Wendy, Amanda; nephew Trey, great-nephew Skyler, and step-grandchildren Brandon Jerry and Jason; 3 stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry; father Leonard Williams; brother Ernie; Aunt Dale; granddaughter Anna; and niece Leticia. She will be missed by family and friends that loved her. The graveside service will be held at Guilford Memorial Park on August 10, 2019, 2 p.m. with Rodney Smith officiating.
