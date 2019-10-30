Janet Gail Hoover Smith, 69, a resident of Gibsonville, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Hospice Home of High Point. She was born June 4, 1950 in Denton, the daughter of Harlan Clifford and Hazel Hulin Hoover. Janet was employed with Captain Bill's Seafood and later worked for 17 years in the cafeteria at Hampton Elementary School in Greensboro while still working part-time with Captain Bill's Seafood. She was a member of Graham Full Gospel Tabernacle in Graham. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter, Misty Gayle Smith. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Franklin Smith of the home; her daughter, Robin Smith of Brown Summit; sisters, Barbara Hoover Lambeth of Denton, Vickie Hoover Atkins and husband Tony of Lexington, and brothers, Kenneth Hoover and wife Kay of Denton, Reese Hoover of Denton and Phil Hoover and wife Brenna of Trinity. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Kevin Barbour and Pastor Mark Hurt. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.
