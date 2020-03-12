APRIL 2, 1935 - MARCH 9, 2020 PINE HALL James Roscoe Smith, 84, left his earthly home on Monday, March 9, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the NC National Guard. Mr. Smith was born on April 2, 1935 in Rockingham County to the late James Howard Smith and Gillie Lee Florence Hopper Smith. Roscoe was a member of Baux Mountain Baptist Church and served his country honorably in the United States Army. Roscoe was a lifelong farmer and owned and operated Smith Brothers Tractor and Farm Equipment for 45 years. He loved to trade and sell anything and enjoyed deep sea fishing. Roscoe loved spending time with his best friends, Billy Wilson and the late Pete Pilcher and Dan Greene. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years on March 6, 2020, Gail Duncan Smith; brother, Daniel Smith and sister, Ruth Barnes. Survivors include his sons, Randy Smith (Cathy) and Roger Smith (Angela); daughters, Shelia Smith, Sherry Shelton (Billy), and Tabatha Alexander (Shane); sisters, Brenda Sauls and Sonja Smith; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Baux Mountain Baptist Church, 4334 Lake Wousickett Rd., Germanton, NC 27019. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
7:00PM-9:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.