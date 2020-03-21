JUNE 10, 1941 - MARCH 19, 2020 James "J.D." Smith, 78, of Mayodan, NC, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home. A private funeral service will be held Sunday, March 22 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel for immediate family only. Burial will follow with a private committal service at Clearview Baptist Church Cemetery. "J.D." was born June 10, 1941 to the late James Roy Smith and Mary Sisk Smith in Stokes County, NC. He retired after working as a body repairman with Smith's Body Shop, and was a member of Clearview Baptist Church. Surviving him is his wife of 61 years, Elaine E. Smith of the home, daughter Lisa Smith Turnage and husband Bryan, sister Kathy Smith Conner, son-in-law Ricky Amos, special sister-in-law Sandy Smith, step-grandson Landon Turnage, and step-great-grandchildren Ava and Karson. Preceding him in death along with his parents are his daughter Sharon Smith Amos and brother David Olin Smith. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel is offering an opportunity privately to have time with Mr. Smith and sign a register book from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the funeral home. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers and gifts intended to be taken to their home, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to; Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC-65, Reidsville, NC 27320 and to Clearview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 150 Station Rd, Mayodan, NC 27027. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
