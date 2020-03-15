GREENSBORO Harold C. Smith, 85, died Friday, March 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020. At Lakeview Memorial Park 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405

To send flowers to the family of Harold Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Graveside Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries