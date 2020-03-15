GREENSBORO Harold C. Smith, 85, died Friday, March 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020. At Lakeview Memorial Park 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 16
Graveside Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
