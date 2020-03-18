SMITH, FRANK NOVEMBER 9, 1937 - MARCH 16, 2020 GIBSONVILLE - Mr. Frank Thomas Smith, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. Frank was born on November 9, 1937 to the late Frank and Jettie Smith. He was the shop foreman for Gate City Auto Parts in Greensboro for over thirty years. During retirement, he enjoyed working in his small engine shop at home. He was a member of the McLeansville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leland Smith, Jackie Smith, Dale Smith and sister Louise Tippett. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret, and son, Gary and wife Kristy of Burlington and two grandchildren Britton and Logan; four sisters, Almeta Apple and husband Paul, Jewel Hutchens and husband Wayne, Frances Worley and husband Dennis, and Barbara Hutchens; seven brothers, Wayne Smith, Charles Smith and wife Ethel, Richard Smith and wife Shirley, David Smith and wife Nellie, Ralph Smith and wife Mandy, Glenn Smith and wife Mary, and Darrell Smith and wife Karen. A special thanks to everyone who has shown their loving kindness to Frank through the years. Due to the evolving Covid-19 virus situation, for the concerns of family and friends, we are not conducting public services or visitations. We encourage you to send condolences online to our website below. The family will be glad to meet with family and friends at the residence. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Heartland Rehabilitation Facility and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for your love and support. Memorials may be made to Harvest Baptist Food Pantry, 3741 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
