NOVEMBER 26, 1925 - APRIL 16, 2020 Dorothy Freeman Henry Smith of Asheboro died Thursday, April 16, 2020. Mrs. Smith was born in Duplin County, NC on November 25, 1925 to Floyd and Erma Jones Freeman, the eldest of 5 children, and raised outside of Kinston, NC. She was a 1947 graduate of Atlantic Christian College (Barton College). She met Lester Frank Henry, Jr. in Draper (Eden), NC where she started her first career as a teacher. Dot and Frank were married in 1948 and they moved to Asheboro. They both taught school at Asheboro High School (the Old Fayetteville Street School) and Frank played basketball for the McCrary Eagles. Dot's second career was with Field Enterprises in the World Book Encyclopedia Division, starting in 1955 and continuing until 1987. She was a former owner of Asheboro Florist and served on the Asheboro City School board. Dot had been a member of Central United Methodist Church since 1948. She married Archie L. Smith in 1989. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Henry who died in 1988 and Archie L. Smith who died in 2014. She was also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Frances Freeman Grady (Ned), Floyd Vernon Freeman (Thelma), and Edna Freeman She is survived by her children, Terre Henry (Bill Emerson) of Wilmington, Lester "Les" Frank Henry III (Janet) of Asheboro, and Douglas "Doug" William Henry of Greenville; grandchildren, Thomas Rex Henry of Washington, DC, Katherine Elizabeth Henry Perkins (J.P.) of Richmond, VA, Lori Alexandra Henry of Raleigh, and Chandler Elizabeth Henry of Oakland, CA; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Franklin Delano Freeman of Woodbridge, VA; many nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Archie L. Smith, Jr. (Linda) of Asheboro, Mary Brent Smith Wright (Robert) of Raleigh, and Keith Hayes Smith (Luann) of Washington; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
