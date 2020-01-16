REIDSVILLE Dora Bell "Dip" Totten Smith, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18 from Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 350 Mount Hermon Church Rd., Ruffin. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Smith, Dora Bell "Dip" Totten
