SMITH, DONALD RAY SEPTEMBER 15, 1936 - JANUARY 2, 2020 Donald Ray Smith loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 83 on January 2nd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 64 years, Bertha Calahan Smith. He is survived by his son Stephen Barry Smith and wife Lisa Ann Smith , and his daughter Donna Smith Prentzas, He is also survived by his granddaughter Autumn Leigh Prentzas, grandson Joshua Christian Smith and wife Lindsey Carson Smith, granddaughter Elizabeth Connor Thorton and husband Ariel Christian Thorton, grandson Stephen Zopher Prentzas, granddaughter Rachael Murphy Smith, great grandson Stephen Dane Prentzas, and great grandson Jensen Clayne Thorton. He is preceded in death by his father Samuel Ray Smith, his mother Annie Elizabeth Smith, brother Keith Dare Smith, and his brother Roger Byron Smith. He loves the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Bessemer United Methodist Church for 70+ years. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also loved his in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He loved his friends. He led by example as he taught his family and the people around love, honesty, integrity, and loyalty. Not only did "talk the talk" but he lived out these values throughout his life. He loved to fish with his favorite place being Cape Lookout where he spent many enjoyable trips. God has taken a great man, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a teacher, mentor, and role model for those around him. Now, may he dwell in the House of the Lord for all eternity and worship the Lord forever and ever. I Met God in the Morning I met God in the morning, When my day was at its best And His presence came like sunrise, Like a glory in my breast. All day long the Presence lingered; All day long He stayed with me; And we sailed in perfect calmness O'er a very troubled sea. Other ships were blown and battered, Other ships were sore distressed, But the winds that seemed to drive them Brought to us a peace and rest. Then I thought of other mornings, With a keen remorse of mind. When I too had loosed the moorings With the Presence left behind. So, I think I know the secret, Learned from many a troubled way; You must seek Him in the morning If you want Him through the day. Ralph Spaulding Cushman At this time, the family wishes not to have a service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to charities dealing with incurable lung diseases such as COPD and Emphysema.
