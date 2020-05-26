October 23, 1953 - May 21, 2020 David Jerome Smith, 66, died on May 21 from longtime health issues. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Smith of Provincetown, MA and cousins Gail Scott and Susan Burnette of Greensboro. David was a graduate of Davidson College and UNC Law School. No services are planned at this time. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

