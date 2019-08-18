MARCH 7, 1957 - AUGUST 17, 2019 Dale Keith Smith, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church and burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Paul Thomas and Emma Winbush Smith and had lived in the Lake Hunt Community all of his life. Dale was retired from Lorillard Tobacco Co., a member of East Side Baptist Church, where he operated the sound system, was a former member of the Monroeton Volunteer Fire Dept., an avid NASCAR fan, and he was always there to lend a helping hand to a friend. Dale had been the primary caregiver for his last surviving aunt; Lula Smith. Surviving is his wife; Shirley Knighten Smith of the home, son; DeWayne Keith Smith (Paula) of Reidsville, step-son; John Gillespie (Chrystal) of Fayetteville, granddaughters; Emma Kay Smith & Haley Gillespie, aunt; Lula Smith. The family will see friends from 6:00 till 8:00PM Monday at East Side Baptist Church and at other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to the Emma Kay Smith Savings Account c/o Home Savings Bank 2805 Reid School Rd. Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
