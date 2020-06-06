SEPTEMBER 26, 1929 - JUNE 4, 2020 Colfax Mrs. Colleen Ray Dunlap Smith, 90, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born September 26, 1929 to the late Johnnie Fountain Dunlap and Jettie Florence Mabe Dunlap. Colleen loved her family, cooking and gardening. She was a faithful member of Northwest Baptist Church since 1969. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Smith, one son, David Smith and wife Brenda, three grandchildren; Jefferey D. Smith and wife Kristina, Darren D. Smith and wife Melinda, and Christopher Smith, four great-grandchildren; Claire, William, Ragen, and Lucas, and one sister, Eloise Thornton. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday June 6, 2020 at Northwest Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rick Hamen officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Smith family. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
