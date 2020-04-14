June 28, 1987 - April 7, 2020 Christopher Matthew Smith, 32, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Reidsville, NC on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M with Rev. Marvin Bowman officiating. Matt was born in Rockingham County to William E. Smith, Jr. and Robin Renee Miller. Matt enjoyed working outside and loved landscaping. He enjoyed collecting professional basketball jerseys and was quite the grill master. He was a caregiver to his grandmother, Virginia Moore, and loved to help people and always put others before himself. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Preston Smith, and his grandfathers William E. Smith, Sr. and James "Bill" Moore. Matt is survived by his father, Ernie Smith and wife Karen; his mother, Robin Miller and husband Keith; his step-sisters, Trista Daniell, April Rakestraw and Renee Brewer, and his grandmothers, Martha Bowman and husband Marvin and Virginia Moore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
