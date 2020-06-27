GREENSBORO Ben Smith, 34, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Gospel Baptist Church, 5945 N. Church St. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Mr. Ben Smith

Service information

Jun 28
Celebration of Life
Sunday, June 28, 2020
3:00PM
Gospel Baptist Church
5945 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27455
