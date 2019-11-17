DECEMBER 5, 1937 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Barbara Brown Smith, 81, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A native of Alamance County, she was the wife of 58 years to the late Ronald Lee Smith and the daughter of James Clay and Lillie Mae Bullard Brown, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her only brother, James Clay Brown, II "Jim." Mrs. Smith graduated from Walter Williams High School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Burlington and a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Greensboro. She was involved with Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority reaching the Order of the Rose and was listed in OUTSTANDING YOUNG WOMEN OF AMERICA in 1971. Barbara was a member of the 600 Bowling Club and she played tennis. She and her family were active in The Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn Tennis Tournament in Burlington, NC, which built the tennis courts and helped start Elon University Tennis Scholarships. She was a substitute teacher for many years at Western Guilford High School and later helped coach the girls tennis team. In December 1989, she and her husband transferred to Orlando, Florida, where they retired. Barbara is the proud mother of two children, Pamela Smith Cagle (Alan) and Lee Smith (Cindy), four granddaughters, Lindsay Smith Young (Jeremiah), Courtney Smith (Nathan), Kyndall and Briley Smith; great grandchildren, Alston and Andi Braddy; sister-n-law, Edwina Jessup Brown; and three nephews, Boyd (Petra), Mike and Ty (Tara) Brown. The family will receive friends at Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington, NC on Sat. Dec 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Pine Hill Cemetery, Burlington, NC. Memorials may be made to Elon University Athletic Department, 100 Campus Drive, Elon, NC 27244. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
