NOVEMBER 4, 2002 - NOVEMBER 13, 2019 Bailey Morgan Smith, 17, gained her angel wings on Wednesday night, November 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home and all other times at the homes of her mother (Madison) and father (Stokesdale). A celebration of life will be held later in the spring. Bailey was born on November 4, 2002, the daughter of Jason Smith and Linda Carter Martin. She currently was a member of Old Country Church but attended Mt. Zion United Methodist for many years. Bailey loved NASCAR, the Tar Heels, music, and softball. One of her greatest times was getting to meet Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She had a smile that could light up every room. Her brothers were her world and she loved them very much. She also loved her dogs, Daisy Mae and Aspen. Even through her sickness, she continued to live by her favorite song, "Don't Stop Believing." Bailey was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Lloyd and Evelyn Smith, Wilbur and Ellen McGee, Roy and Herma Peabody, and Ralph Carter. In addition to her parents, Bailey is survived by her stepfather, Mark Martin of Madison; her brothers, Carter Smith, Lucas Smith, Mark Martin, Jr., and Christopher Martin; her grandparents, Bonnie and Donald Carter of Stoneville, Dewey and Marsha Smith of Stokesdale, and Andrew Buddy Martin; her great-grandmother, Erma Carter of Stoneville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kids Path, 2504 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bailey Smith and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
