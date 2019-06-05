GREENSBORO Albert T. Smith, 71, died Friday, May 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road.
GREENSBORO Albert T. Smith, 71, died Friday, May 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.