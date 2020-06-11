OCTOBER 10, 1929 - JUNE 8, 2020 Our beloved Addie Dorothy McCannon Smith went home to be with our Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was 90 years old. Born in Smithonia, GA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Daniel McCannon and Addie Eldridge Patton McCannon. She worked for Sears in the cashier's office in Atlanta, GA, until 1957. Afterwards, she became a homemaker and was an avid gardener. She taught Sunday School for 20 years at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cornelius Wallace Smith, Jr., brother, E. G. McCannon, and sister, Sue Tucker. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Smith Kies, and husband, Jeffrey F. Kies; son, Scott Cornelius Smith, and wife, Naomi Smith; grandchildren Addie Fromholz, and husband, Jeremy Fromholz, Hillary Kies, Harrison Smith, and Emily Smith; and great-grandson, James Fromholz. She is also survived by her sister, Mae Smith, of Athens, GA, and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the Mausoleum of Peace at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Smith Family.
