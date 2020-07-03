MAY 27, 1928 - JUNE 28, 2020 Violet May Smart, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28 at Beacon Place. There will be a celebration of her life for family and friends at a later date. Vi was born May 27, 1928 in St Louis, Missouri to the late Leo and Anna Lawson. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Smart. Vi was the strong, loving, and caring matriarch of her family. She will be deeply missed by her son Richard Smart, his wife Nita, and all their family of Memphis, Tennessee, her daughter Linda Smart Hilton and husband Doug, her grandchildren Jennifer Hilton and husband Brad Loftis, James Hilton and wife Trish, and her great-grandchildren Jada, Jessica and Jazlyn, all of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick Guilford is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

