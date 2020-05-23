JUNE 25, 1980 - MAY 19, 2020 Joe Wesley Small, 39, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Joe was born on June 25th, 1980 in High Point, NC to Joe B. Small and Alma Paulette Small. Joe was an Army veteran that served in Iraq. He loved his family and his country. He was a loving father and husband. He is survived by his wife Corinna Campbell; his children Austin, Sterling, Wesley, Shayne, and Gabriel; his parents Joe and Paulette Small; his brother Pete and sisters Teresa and Rebecca; his niece Carmen, and his grandmother Virginia Grant. A celebration of Joe's life will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Archdale, NC. Online condolences for the Small family may be made at www.advantagearchdale.com. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services - Archdale 120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
