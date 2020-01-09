DECEMBER 22, 1932 - JANUARY 6, 2020 Irma Jackson Hilley Slater, age 87, of Calabash, NC, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 22, 1932 in Iva, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Luther Allen Hilley and Harriet "Hattie" Campbell Hilley. She was the youngest of 8 children. Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Victor Othma Bossert Slater, Jr. Irma is survived by her four daughters and their families: Mr. Hager and Dr. Stephanie Rand of Durham, NC and their 3 sons: Alexander Slater Rand of Seattle, WA, Jackson Kenan Rand of Atlanta, GA, and Campbell Hager Rand of Durham, NC; Ms. Melanie Slater of Calabash, NC and her daughter, Olivia Anne Weldon of Mt. Holly, NC; Ms. Hilary Ward of Greensboro, NC, and her 3 children: Madison Campbell Ward, Avery Elizabeth Ward, and Slater William Ward, all of Greensboro, NC; and Dr. Valerie Reynolds of Huntersville, NC and her 2 daughters, Sierra Grace Reynolds and Ada Elizabeth Reynolds. A funeral service will be at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of her life following the service. Private online condolences or remembrances may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
